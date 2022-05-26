Jury discharged in Enniskillen murder trial

THE jury in the case of a bare-knuckle boxer accused of murdering a man in Enniskillen just over two years ago, has been discharged for legal reasons. Two others were also on trial for allegedly attacking the murder accused in the course of a brawl.

Joseph Joyce (31) originally from Enniskillen but bailed to reside at Abercorn Road, Derry is charged with the murder of John Paul McDonagh, as well as unlawfully and maliciously wounding his brother Gerard Christopher McDonagh, who in turn is also facing trial for his role in the street fight.

It is further alleged Joyce was in possession of a scythe and a bottle of ammonia as offence weapons and engaging in affray.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on 11 April 2020, with Mr McDonagh passing away in hospital two days later.

Gerard Christopher McDonagh (26) of Lisnafin Park, Strabane and a youth who cannot be identified, are jointly accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joyce as well as affray.

McDonagh is further accused of having a spade and a bottle as offensive weapons.

The youth is also charged with having a knife and doing an act assisting attempted grievous bodily harm by handing a spade to McDonagh for use as a weapon.

John Paul McDonagh was struck to the back of his leg with the bladed device by Joyce, severing a vital artery.

He suffered three cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment in hospital and became “critical and unstable.”

A decision was taken to amputate the injured leg to save the victim’s life, however he deteriorated and passed away.

During a bail hearing at the time, a detective described the incident as, “Very violent … It was only going to end in serious injury or death.”

All accused deny their respective charges and the trial got underway last week at Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast.

However, after one day of evidence Mr Justice Rooney considered it necessary to discharge the jury for legal reasons.

The case will be relisted for mention in due course.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007