ForSight charity shop opens in Enniskillen

THE second ForSight store in the North officially opened in Enniskillen on Friday. This comes shortly after the opening of the first ForSight store in Omagh in Co.Tyrone.

ForSight is a sister company of NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) which has been providing direct support services to people who are blind or vision impaired in the Republic of Ireland since 1931.

Due to the successful model of charity retail shops operational in the Republic which has 130 stores, ForSight now plans to open up more stores across the North to raise funds to enhance and empower the lives of children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

ForSight CEO Chris White said, “We are so pleased to be able to open this store today in Enniskillen.”

“Growing our presence in Northern Ireland means we will raise much needed funds to support direct services for people who are blind or vision impaired as well as funding clinical research into the causes of sight loss.

Customers will not only be supporting an excellent cause but also helping to save the planet. Similar to our store in Omagh, we look forward to our Enniskillen shop becoming a cornerstone of the local community.”

Head of Retail at ForSight Beverley Scallan, said, “The opening of ForSight in Enniskillen represents another significant step in our expansion in Northern Ireland.

ForSight’s presence in as many communities as possible will be essential in contributing to our work to support people who are blind and vision impaired.

“Our store in Enniskillen is packed with incredible stock and our team is more than happy to help you find a hidden gem, whether that be the perfect dress or a new addition to your décor at home.

As with our first store, and those to come, sustainability guides everything that we do and one of the best ways you can support the environment is to shop pre-loved with us.”

For more information about ForSight, please visit https://www.forsightni.co.uk/

