Man passes away following Lisnaskea accident

Posted: 11:40 am March 5, 2022

Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Lisnaskea yesterday evening (Friday, March 4).

Sergeant Green said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Main Street area shortly after 7:50pm.

“The collision occurred on Water Street, close to the junction with Main Street. The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1639 of 04/03/22.”

