Historic day as Erne Integrated win Schools’ Cup

Girls School Final - 22nd March 2022 Players of the match during the Girls School Final were Enniskillen Integrated College captain Sophie Barrett receives the Girls High School Trophy fromUlster Branch President Gary Leslie at Kingspan Stadium,Belfast. Photo John Dickson

In perfect conditions, the Enniskillen schools ran out at a sunny Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Tuesday (yesterday) afternoon for a repeat of the 2020 decider which Enniskillen Royal won 12-10.

Like the previous meeting, this was always going to be a close encounter and despite Erne Integrated running into an early lead of 4-1 in the first quarter, by the final quarter the spoils were even at 8-8 in this Senior Schools’ Cup final.

A Hope Milligan try in the dying moments clinched victory for Erne Integrated, winning them a first ever Senior Girls’ Schools Cup and thereby dethroning the reigning champions Enniskillen Royal.

Advertisement

A more physical Erne Integrated led for the majority of this final, opening up a 4-1 lead in the first quarter with tries from Sophie Barrett (2), Moya Hill and Kelly Quinn.

By half time, Erne Integrated had stretched that lead out to 6-3 with Molly Quinn and Hill adding tries.

Enniskillen Royal’s tries coming from Scarlett Keys, Niamh Johnston and Chloe Moore.

As the game wore on the reigning champions started to show their steely determination and their fitness started to show as they turned possession into scores.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0