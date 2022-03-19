Fermanagh’s Michelle take part in walking challenge

NEW MACHINE... Michelle Cowan is using an anti-gravity treadmill at the Return to Play Sports Medicine Facility in Derrygonnelly to take part in her walking challenge.

AS the popular saying goes, life should be lived without limits. For Michelle Cowan, she has taken this literal phrase to a whole new level.

Michelle, known to many as ‘Shelly’, has suffered for 24 years with a severe condition, Myalgic Encephalomyeliti.

She has not let it hold her back, however, and is on a drive to improve accessibility for those living with a disability in normal, everyday activities.

As part of that drive, this weekend the indomitable Fermanagh woman and the JustUs group for disabled adults, in partnership wiath D&M Events, have organised a special inclusive concert as part of the ‘Live at the Castle’ celebrations.

Featuring a marquee tent to protect against the elements, Changing Spaces facilities for those who need hoisting and so on, there will be something to suit all tastes at the Sunday event, with a bumper programme of music and entertainment including performances from Johnny Brady and boyband tribute act Back for Good.

Tickets are £10 per person, with one carer going free, and the even runs from 3-9pm this Sunday, March 20th. Michelle told the Herald everyone was welcome at the concert, though she noted it was an over-18s event, so adults only.

With her symptoms first showing at 15 years of age, Michelle was diagnosed with ME and her body began to debilitate.

Michelle recalls her symptoms being so bad that she was “bed bound” for 12 years.

“Over a period of 18 months, my health continued to decline and I was hospitalised for 10 and a half months,” remembers Michelle.

“At this stage I was totally bed bound unable to use my limbs, was in constant pain, required tube feeding, and 24 hour care.”

With support from her parents, Fred and Ivy, and a team of local carers, Michelle, with the assistance of physiotherapy and recovery, began to slowly recover from her condition and with limited mobility, the then 28-year old was introduced to The Buddy Bear Trust.

