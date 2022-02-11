Foul play – dog owners urged to clean up mess

FERMANAGH dog owners have been urged to clean up after their pets, particularly when visiting local cemeteries where fouling is on the increase.

The Council made the appeal last week after a surge in reports of the stinky problem at cemeteries in the local area.

“We have been made aware that there has been a significant increase in dog fouling in some of our cemeteries,” said a Council spokesman.

“Dog foul is a nuisance and can pose serious health hazards such as blindness.

“We would like to remind dog owners of their responsibility to ‘Bag It, Bin It’ in any public litter bin or take it home for disposal in the black/green landfill bin and ‘Leave No Trace.’ Please remember to keep your dogs on a lead at all times in our cemeteries.”

