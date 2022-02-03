+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Charges dismissed against cruelty accused parents
Charges dismissed against cruelty accused parents

Posted: 12:52 pm February 3, 2022

A COUPLE who were accused of cruelty against their children while living in Fermanagh have had the charges against them dismissed, with a local judge stating their character remains “without blemish.”
The couple, who cannot be named to protect the identity of their children, had been living in Enniskillen when they were first charged with two counts each of cruelty to a person under 16-years-old.
The charges, which were dismissed on Monday, had related to an incident that had allegedly occurred on November 4, 2020, when two baby boys were transferred from the South West Acute Hospital to the ICU at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The couple’s case had appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on numerous occasions, and had been widely reported in the local media.
At the court on Monday, defence solicitor Garry Smyth said the couple were unhappy with how the case had been dealt with, particularly at its outset. He said the couple had always maintained their innocence, and the case had detrimental consequences on them and their young family.
In response, District Judge Steven Keown noted the charges had been completely dismissed “without any blemish on their character.”
At previous hearings of the case defence for the couple, who have since moved to England, referred to medical evidence that had been gathered and suggested a “hue of a monstrous injustice” had been perpetrated on the defendants.

