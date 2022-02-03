BID’s bid to keep boosting Enniskillen business

PEOPLE power has been helping boost local businesses and is paving the way for a bright future ahead, as the local economy emerges from a challenging two years.

That was the message from Enniskillen BID manager Noelle McAloon, who was speaking to the Herald as the development body bids for a further five years supporting local businesses.

Launched in 2017, BID has enjoyed a productive first half decade, helping run several hugely successful initiatives, not least the Enniskillen Gift Card which was recently hailed as the best-selling town gift card in all of the UK for 2019 and 2020.

Ms McAlloon said the phenomenal success of the gift card, which sold £160,000 in 2021 in a town with a population of just 11,000, was down to the support of the local public.

“When you consider the likes of Belfast and the population it has, we’re up there giving it welly, and it’s all down to the people,” she said.

“We have a limited marketing budget, we’re a very small organisation, and we have the sales we’re looking at. You have to give the credit to the people.”

With optimism cautiously growing for the future, as the Covid restrictions begin to ease, Ms McAlloon said the hard work of local businesses and the continued support of the local community meant the future remained bright for the local high street.

“We’re committing to the high street, and to all the new challenges and all the new opportunities that are coming from it,” she said. “We’re looking forward to the new public realm scheme finishing, it’s going well, and it will be lovely. We see that Enniskillen has a very vibrant future.”

She added: “The last two summers, I’ve said it before, we had really good footfall and a large number of staycationers. There is absolutely no reason that isn’t going to be repeated.

“We have more people interested in doing business on the water, and that will bring more people to Enniskillen, and that will bring people into our town centre, so there is absolutely a sense of optimism, with some caution.

Enniskillen BID is now asking local businesses to vote yes and support it for another five years, and has been distributing its business plan to local businesses along with their voting papers.

Aside from the Enniskillen Gift Card, BID has also been behind many other local promotional initiatives, such as creating the ‘Experience Enniskillen’ brand, and several seasonal campaigns to increase footfall in the county town, such as the Winter Wonderland, and numerous live events.

There is much, much more to come, promised Ms McAloon.

“I really feel like BID has just got started,” she said. “We have more engagement from the businesses and their ideas are coming to life as we can initiate projects and make a difference.”

Local businessman and chairman of Enniskillen BID, Pat Blake, said he was delighted to present the proposals for the next five years, saying it was “an exciting time.”

“I would sincerely urge you to lend us your ‘yes’ vote in our upcoming ballot to make sure BID can represent and reflect your voice and views in the rolling out of this,” he urged other businesses.

