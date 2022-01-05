Snow joke – weather warnings issued for Fermanagh

While we may have escaped the worst of the winter so far, having enjoyed an unseasonably mild Christmas holiday period, the plummeting temperatures of recent days are forecast to continue in Fermanagh.

Both Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for potential disruption due to snow fall in the coming days, particularly over higher ground.

Met Eireann has warned of scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, with icy stretches right across Ireland on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning. The agency said this could lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.

Advertisement

“Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely,” it stated. “Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.”

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice for Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh, Derry and Antrim, beginning from 8pm tomorrow evening.

The agency forecast “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers” which “may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.”

The Donegal Weather Channel has also warned of hazardous conditions in Fermanagh, Donegal, Tyrone, Derry and Antrim.

“A spell of rain will move in from the Atlantic after midnight and during the early hours of Thursday morning this rain will turn to sleet and snow across some parts of the northwest and north for a time before transitioning back to rain later in the morning and clearing to the east,” stated the website’s forecast.

“Some areas may see a dusting of snow, areas most at risk will be west and mid Ulster where up to 5cm will be possible and 10cm accumulating over high ground and mountainous areas. Slushy and icy conditions will lead to hazardous driving conditions in places.”