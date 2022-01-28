‘Relief’ for the hospitality sector following easing of restrictions

THE news that Covid-19 restrictions are set to be relaxed has been warmly welcomed by the hospitality sector and business owners throughout Fermanagh.

Last Thursday, the Northern Ireland Executive announced an easing of restrictions which includes an end to table service, no limit in the number of people allowed to sit in restaurants, pubs and bars and also a reduction in the self-isolation period to five days.

From today, vaccine passports will be no longer retired to attend pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Una Burns of Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen has welcomed the easing of restrictions.

“It is great to see the easing of restrictions and a bit of normality returning to the pub as well.

“I think people are enjoying it because we are seeing people that we hadn’t seen in the last year or two so it is still great.”

While the majority of people are pleased with the new rules, a certain number of the population feel that the Stormont Executive have moved too quickly in changing the legislation.

