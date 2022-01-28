No need for motivation in all-Ulster cup final

WHILE the Clogher Rugby fans can enjoy the build up to the All Ireland Junior Cup Final and reminisce about old memories and teams gone by, coach Stephen Bothwell has the toughest job of all on Saturday.

The Clogher Valley manager has to ensure that his players ‘play the game and not the occasion’ but he feels that the exciting build-up will spur his players on instead of act as a distraction in their pre-match preparation.

“It [the build-up] will definitely help the boys. There will be no need to have to get them up for the match because the whole hype will get them up for it.

Advertisement

“At the same time, we have to play the match and not the occasion but I think the boys will remember that and it will get the best out of the team.”

It is Clogher’s second ever All-Ireland Junior Cup final appearance, having previously been beaten 10-9 by Enniscorthy in the 2014 decider. For their opponents Ballyclare, it’s a first ever appearance.

The excitement has been well and truly building and the Valley players are looking forward to playing at the home of Ulster Rugby, the Kingspan Stadium, on Saturday.

Bothwell is not concerned by the fact that this is a big stage for his young team to perform on.

“There is a lot of the younger players who have played big games there before, so I hope it will take the best out of them but in reality, only time will tell.”

Standing in Clogher’s place in the history books is Ballyclare.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0