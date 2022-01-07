Historic child sex accused is remanded in custody after appearance at Special Court

A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing before a special court sitting on two separate sets of charges, both relating to incidents in Fermanagh, and one of which involves a charge of historic sexual abuse of a child over a four year period.

Appearing by video-link from police custody was Jan Navratil from Main Street, Augher who is charged with sexually assaulting a child on dates between January 2012 and December 2016.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Meanwhile is a separate incident which allegedly occurred on New Year’s Day Navratil is accused of damaging cars belonging to two males and was in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

A different police officer confirmed these charges, which are unrelated to the sexual matter, could be connected.

A defence barrister advised there would be no application for bail at this stage.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded Navratil in custody to appear by video-link before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 31 January.

