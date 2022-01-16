Fermanagh OT Carmel scoops top award

A FERMANAGH woman has been recognised for her dedication as an occupational therapist, picking up The Brain Charity Oustanding Healthcare Professional Award for 2021.

Orginally from outside Lisnaskea, Carmel Greene has been living and working in Derry for the past 12 years, where she is well known for her commitment and care for her patients.

Carmel had been nominated by her patient Kathleen O’Brien and her daughter Grainne. Speaking after receiving the award from The Brain Trust, the UK-wide charity which provides practical and emotional support for those living with a neurological condition and their families, Carmel said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“I feel very privileged Kathleen and her daughter took the time to complete the nomination, so sincere thanks to them both,” she said. “Thank you also to The Brain Charity for choosing me. Unfortunately I was unable to attend the awards ceremony in Liverpool, but received the beautiful trophy via courier.”

Carmel said the recognition was especially welcome in light of the challenges of the past years of the pandemic.

“Provision of an occupational therapy service has been challenging over the past couple of years, regularly adapting to demand/delivery with Covid-19 restrictions, so it was really uplifting to receive this award,” she said.

“I am also very grateful to work within a great multi-disciplinary team. Their support has been invaluable and has contributed towards enhancing a client and their families brain injury journey.”

Grainne said she and her mother Kathleen had nominated Carmel as she had been their “go-to during a difficult and scary time” and was “an absolute legend.”

“[Carmel] has given not only my mother, but our family help, support and advice throughout her recovery,” said Grainne.

“Nothing is ever a bother. She is the most helpful person and directs us in all aspects of mums recovery including therapy, helping with equipment at home, medical jargon.

Dr Shane McCarney, consultant neuropsychologist and lead clinician of the community brain injury service (CBIS) at the Western Trust, said he was “absolutely delighted for Carmel to have been recognised”

“Carmel is a most deserving recipient of the Brain Charity ‘Outstanding Healthcare Professional’ award and we are rightfully proud of her achievement,” said Dr McCarney.

