Vaccine appeal as Fermanagh Covid cases rise again

WITH FERMANAGH’S Covid figures on the rise again, the local public is being urged to avail of the many opportunities currently available to get either their booster jab or, if they have not yet done so, their first or second vaccines.

In the wider Fermanagh and Omagh area there were 648 cases, down from 664 last week. Once again, the vast majority of these were among the younger age groups, where vaccine uptake is lower, with 258 among those aged under 19. By comparison, there were only 52 cases among everyone over the age of 60.

However, while the wider council area may have seen a drop, here in the county numbers have been rising.

Every local postcode area saw an increase in their virus figures this week, with 421 cases in Fermanagh compared to 338 last week.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there were 141 cases, up from 116 last week.

In BT92, covering Lisnaskea and Derrylin areas, there were 75 cases, up from 49 last week.

In BT93, covering Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh areas, there were 67 cases, up from 37 last week.

In BT94, covering Ballinamallard, Tempo and Irvinestown areas, there were 138 cases, up slightly from 136 last week.

In attempt to bring the numbers down across the entire area, the Western Trust last week re-opened its mass vaccination centre at the Lakeland Forum, which will remain open until December 14th. Similar clinics are to be held in Omagh and Derry.

A spokesman for the Trust said the clinics “will provide the opportunity for anyone eligible for a Booster, first, or second dose jab to come along on either a booked or walk-in appointment for a Pfizer vaccine.”

The Forum clinic will be open from 9am-4.30pm each day, except for Mondays and Thursdays when it will be open from 12-8pm, to give people the chance for an evening appointment.

Those over 40 who are more than six months after their second vaccine will be eligible to book their booster, while young people aged 12-17 who did not get their first dose at school are also urged to attend. Indeed, anyone yet to receive their first or second jabs is encouraged to attend.

Appointments can be booked at https://COVID-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated, while walk-ins will also be accepted.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007