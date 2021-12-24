St Kevin’s help those who need it most this Christmas

THE annual St Kevin’s College PTFA Christmas hamper appeal has yet again taught us all what the true meaning of Christmas is about.

In an almighty mission to make this festive season as special as possible for those who need it the most, this year’s hamper appeal will certainly be the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas, due to the “overwhelming” help and support that the school also received from the wider community.

This year, the Lisnaskea school collected nearly five full trolleys of food which will be donated to the Pantry food bank in Lisnaskea in order to help those in the local community over the Christmas period.

Mrs Elaine Cassidy, St Kevin’s College PTFA Secretary who helped organise the hamper appeal told the Herald, “The generosity of our school community has been phenomenal this year yet again and the PTFA are very thankful to each and every family that donated to the appeal.

“Without the support of our school community this simply would not happen and there would be much less donations given to The Pantry who serves the Lisnaskea and rural Fermanagh areas.

“We feel it is vital to reach out and come together to support those most in need this Christmas, especially given the year that has been and the increased costs of everything we understand the need to organise food appeals and so our little bit for the community.”

