+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSt Kevin’s help those who need it most this Christmas
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
St Kevin's College Christmas hamper appeal

St Kevin’s help those who need it most this Christmas

Posted: 9:55 am December 24, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE annual St Kevin’s College PTFA Christmas hamper appeal has yet again taught us all what the true meaning of Christmas is about.
In an almighty mission to make this festive season as special as possible for those who need it the most, this year’s hamper appeal will certainly be the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas, due to the “overwhelming” help and support that the school also received from the wider community.
This year, the Lisnaskea school collected nearly five full trolleys of food which will be donated to the Pantry food bank in Lisnaskea in order to help those in the local community over the Christmas period.
Mrs Elaine Cassidy, St Kevin’s College PTFA Secretary who helped organise the hamper appeal told the Herald, “The generosity of our school community has been phenomenal this year yet again and the PTFA are very thankful to each and every family that donated to the appeal.
“Without the support of our school community this simply would not happen and there would be much less donations given to The Pantry who serves the Lisnaskea and rural Fermanagh areas.
“We feel it is vital to reach out and come together to support those most in need this Christmas, especially given the year that has been and the increased costs of everything we understand the need to organise food appeals and so our little bit for the community.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:55 am December 24, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA