+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineApproval for new Lisnaskea Health and Care Centre
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Approval for new Lisnaskea Health and Care Centre

Posted: 6:59 pm December 6, 2021

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced approval of £18.5million business case for a new Health and Care Centre in Lisnaskea.

The new facility, which is to be built on the former Lisnaskea High School site, will support the delivery of high quality integrated primary and community care services for the population of Lisnaskea and surrounding east Fermanagh area.

Making the announcement today, Minister Swann said: “Last year I visited Lisnaskea, I met with some of the staff and I saw the facilities they were having to make do with. It left me in no doubt of the necessity and importance of the development of the Health and Care Centre for Lisnaskea and the wider East Fermanagh community. That is why I wanted to take it on a priority and I am pleased to confirm approval of the Outline Business Case.”

Advertisement

For more on this story see this Wednesday’s Herald!

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:59 pm December 6, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA