Approval for new Lisnaskea Health and Care Centre

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced approval of £18.5million business case for a new Health and Care Centre in Lisnaskea.

The new facility, which is to be built on the former Lisnaskea High School site, will support the delivery of high quality integrated primary and community care services for the population of Lisnaskea and surrounding east Fermanagh area.

Making the announcement today, Minister Swann said: “Last year I visited Lisnaskea, I met with some of the staff and I saw the facilities they were having to make do with. It left me in no doubt of the necessity and importance of the development of the Health and Care Centre for Lisnaskea and the wider East Fermanagh community. That is why I wanted to take it on a priority and I am pleased to confirm approval of the Outline Business Case.”

