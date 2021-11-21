Garrison set for official launch of new whiskey

SCOTTS Irish Distillery, based in Garrison, has launched a new Irish Whiskey based on the story of a Fermanagh native.

The new liquor comes from the story of a local man, Angus Scott, who nurtured his distilling magic on the waters around Lough Melvin over 200 years ago. Scott emigrated to America and made a fortune selling his whiskey across the country.

After hearing the story of Angus Scott, a local man, Conal Treacy, produced Scotts Irish Whiskey in memory of the Garrison man.

Scotts Irish Whiskey will launch on November 25 with a charity auction taking place for the first bottle. The auction is part of a celebration in aid of the London Irish Centre. Patron, Dermot O’Leary and Richard Corrigan are set to attend the event.

The whiskey makers are hoping that their new beverage will put Fermanagh and Garrison on the map.

They said, “The future is bright and exciting. Distillery tours, whisky schools, a restaurant, a bar, and accommodation are all in our plans. We want Scotts Irish to become a destination distillery, and a place that will bring people to the local area.

“At the same time we want our drinks, which are inspired by the very environment that surrounds us, to become ambassadors of quality, great taste and the highest of standards.”

Scotts Irish Whiskey officially launched on Thursday, November 25, with their second launch night in Enniskillen scheduled for early December.

The first batch of 3,000 bottles goes on sale from November 26.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007