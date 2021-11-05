Clarke’s Quarry resurfaces bridge that they initially built almost 70 years ago

CLARKE’S Quarry in Lisnaskea, have taken a trip down memory lane after work was recently carried out to resurface the ‘Ramparts Bridge’ in Enniskillen, which was built by members of the Clarke family in the 1950s.

The local bridge which was constructed by the P. Clarke and Sons Ltd. almost 70 years ago has carried the single-carriageway Queen’s Road over the River Erne in Enniskillen since 1954.

Photographs contained in a 1994 Bridge Inspection, Investigation and Assessment report carried out by Department for the Environment, showed the four span bridge during its construction.

The images also show past members of the Clarke family and other workers during the bridge’s construction, including Patrick “Pop” Clarke (father of current SHE officer, David Clarke) and Tommy Clarke (father of current Operations Manager, Patrick Clarke).

Patrick Clarke, Operations Manager at Clarke’s Quarry said, “We are delighted to be undertaking the resurfacing work of The Rampart Bridge.

“The bridge holds historical significance for the quarry and for myself, with the bridge being constructed by past members of the Clarke family in the early 50s.”

Resurfacing work to the bridge is part of the wider Enniskillen Public Realm works, being undertaken for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and part funded by the Department of Communities.

The scheme is aimed at environmental improvement to the town centre taking in Belmore Street, East Bridge Street, Townhall Street, High Street, Church Street, Darling Street, Wesley Street, Paget Square and Regal Pass.