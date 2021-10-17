Pensioner pays tribute to ‘guardian angel’ after fall

Eighty-seven-year-old Asda customer Elsie Abbot has thanked her "guardian angel" Steven Rice who lay next to her on the ground, held her hand and chatted with her until an ambulance arrived after she fell and banged her head outside the Enniskillen store.

Elsie Abbot suffered a dislocated shoulder and a cut eye from the fall, and security section leader Steven Rice lay beside Elsie and kept her warm and comfortable until the ambulance and emergency responders arrived.

Elsie paid tribute to the care and support that she received from the ASDA security man.

“Steven [Rice] never let go of my hand. He just kept me talking all the time. At one stage I told him to keep quiet as I wanted to sleep, but he said to me ‘but I don’t want you to sleep’.

“He was wonderful. He was my guardian angel and I will never, ever forget him. I love him so much even though I don’t know him that well – though we did get to know each other pretty well that day.

“We laughed and had a giggle and at one point we said we’d go on a date to Paris together! I couldn’t see him properly. I thought he was in his sixties, not 29!”

Steven was assisted by front-end manager Ian Preston, security colleague Darren Owens, Mark Wilson, and members of the construction team who helped keep Elsie comfortable and give her some privacy and support.

Elsie cannot thank the staff at ASDA enough for all of the help and support she received following her accident.

“Everybody was so good to me,” said Elsie.

“I cannot get over them. Everybody at Asda was wonderful to me. I can never forget that. I want to thank every blessed one of them but Steven comes tops. I don’t think there is anybody as good in this world as Steven.”