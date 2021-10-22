Man charged after cannabis factory found in Ederney

A 41-year-old man from Birmingham has appeared in court following the discovery of acannabis factory in Ederney on Thursday (21st) night.

Police had stated that suspected cannabis plants with a street value of approximately £600,000, were located after officers received reports of a suspected fuel laundering plant on Ardvarney Road, Ederney.

Two other men arrested during the operation have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Robert Palfrey of Cossington Road, Birmingham was charged with possession and cultivation of Cannabis with intent to supply.

He is further accused of possession of the proceeds of crime, assisting in the committing of an offence and dishonestly using electricity.

He was remaned in custody and the case was transferred to Enniskillen Court.

Palfry will appear back before the Magistrates Court by videolink from Maghaberry prison on November 15.