Celtic legend McNamara to drop into Charlie’s Bar

CELTIC and Scottish football legend, Jackie McNamara, is set to launch his new book, ‘The Name is McNamara’, in Charlie’s Bar tomorrow (Thursday).

The four-time Scottish Premiership champion will kick off his Ireland book signing leg in Enniskillen this week, and he will hold a question and answer session with football fans at the book signing.

Speaking exclusively to The Fermanagh Herald, the former Hampden Park hero hopes it will be an enjoyable experience for the Fermanagh people.

“We were looking at places and it was one of the places that we were asked if we would come to. It has grown from that. Personally, I am looking forward to it.

“Hopefully it is enjoyable first and foremost. It is where we do a Q&A and we talk about bits in the book and the career and different things that they won’t know about. I will open up for them to ask some questions and hopefully it is enjoyable. No questions are off limit,” he laughs.

Enniskillen holds a special place in McNamara’s heart due to his close relationship with current Norwich City goalkeeper Michael McGovern and his family.

“I know young Michael [McGovern] and I managed his younger brother Joe at Dundee United when I was there. They are a good family with a good Celtic background as well. Michael has done well for himself over the years.”

