Aghadrumsee heartbreak following death of GAA stalwart
Aghadrumsee heartbreak following death of GAA stalwart

Posted: 2:05 pm October 13, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE community of Aghadrumsee has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of a GAA stalwart who has “left a void” that can never be replaced.
Known to many as a “proud Aghadrumsee man” the late Brendan McCabe (54) of Crockaraven, died suddenly on Friday.
Club Secretary of St Macartan’s GAC, Hugh Crudden paid tribute to his fellow clubman and close friend.
“Brendan was always there when you needed him, if anyone needed help with absolutely anything rest assured Brendan would down tools and come to your aid, that was just the type of him,” he told the Herald.
“He was a first-aider to all teams but had a very special link with the senior men and ladies team due to his nephew Damien and niece Sarah who both play for the club.
“Brendan was a member of the ’85 championship winning team and later became our health and well-being officer within the club and also served as a committee member which were all important roles to him.
“If there was a match on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock and a text was sent around asking for help with parking cars and other bits, Brendan would be the very first to get back to you with a thumbs-up. No job was ever too big or too small for Brendan.”

