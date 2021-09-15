Man arrested in relation to Darling Street assault

DETECTIVES investigating an assault in the Darling Street area of Enniskillen on Saturday 11th September have arrested a 30 year old man.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Shortly before 10:10pm, it was reported that a number of males were involved in an altercation in the area. Two males were injured following the incident.

The male was arrested this afternoon (Wednesday 15th September) on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and affray. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2175 11/09/21. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”