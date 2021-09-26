‘Jesus, Mary and the wee donkey,’ Dunbar lands his very own star on Charlie’s wall

A MURAL of Fermanagh’s very own TV superstar has been revealed on the back wall of Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen to the delight of Adrian Dunbar fans up and down the county.

The painting which captures Mr Dunbar as his famous on-screen character, Superintendent Ted Hastings, has attracted the attention of both locals and tourists who have visited the mural in order to grab a selfie or two in recent days.

“In 2016 we had identified from consultations with businesses that they basically wanted Enniskillen to be more animated, so from that we had listed in our official plan that we would try and have murals in town,” explained Noelle McAloon of Enniskillen BID.

“Our first mural of the ‘Happy Prince’ which is located opposite the townhall went down very well. Since then, we happened to have a meeting with Una Burns of Charlie’s Bar, and had mentioned to her that we were looking for a new wall in the town to complete a second a design on.

“Of course Una being the lady that she is gave us full permission to use the back wall of Charlie’s, and Una also picked the line of ‘now we’re suckin’ diesel’ which is featured alongside the mural.

“The popularity of Adrian Dunbar was always something that we wanted to maximise on, and it’s just brilliant to see the overwhelming support that we’ve had from the public, it’s all been very exciting.”

While those involved with Enniskillen BID are still yet to hear from the main man himself, Noelle revealed to the Herald that Adrian Dunbar’s sister drove by to give her seal of approval to the delight of Belfast-based artist, Karl Fenton.

Noelle added, “People both young and old have been constantly stopping for selfies. It has already proven to be a great tourist attraction during the short period since its reveal, so getting the word out there will be our next step going forward.

