Trust issues appeals as SWAH pressures mount
Trust issues appeals as SWAH pressures mount

Posted: 9:06 am September 22, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE PRESSURES on our local hospital are mounting, with the Western Trust forced to put out a number of appeals to both staff and patients in recent days, and on Monday announcing visiting at the SWAH was to be restricted once again.

The appeals come as the debate over whether another lockdown will be needed intensifies, with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons stating he would oppose any such restrictions, while Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it would be “dishonest” to rule out another lockdown to protect the health service.

It also comes after Health Minister Robin Swann requested military assistance to from the Ministry of Defence to help with the escalating hospital situation.

On both days this week the Trust was forced to issue an appeal to the public urging people to only attend the SWAH ED in a medical or mental health emergency, due to the high numbers attending the department.

Posted: 9:06 am September 22, 2021
