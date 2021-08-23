+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePSNI appealing for information following damage to council property in Belcoo
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Lisnaskea

PSNI appealing for information following damage to council property in Belcoo

Posted: 11:16 am August 23, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

 

Police in Enniskillen are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage to council property in Belcoo.

The damage occurred between 10pm on Sunday night (15 August) and 9.30am on Monday morning (16 August).

Advertisement

Constable Curran said: “We received a report that part of the fence beside the Cotton Lawn field on Main Street in the village had been damaged overnight by a vehicle colliding with it.  It appears to have then been driven around the field and through a different section of the fence, causing further damage.  The vehicle then left the scene.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to the public for assistance.  Anyone who may have seen this vehicle on Sunday night or who knows anything about the incident should get in touch with police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number RM21054579.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:16 am August 23, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA