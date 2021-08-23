PSNI appealing for information following damage to council property in Belcoo

Police in Enniskillen are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage to council property in Belcoo.

The damage occurred between 10pm on Sunday night (15 August) and 9.30am on Monday morning (16 August).

Constable Curran said: “We received a report that part of the fence beside the Cotton Lawn field on Main Street in the village had been damaged overnight by a vehicle colliding with it. It appears to have then been driven around the field and through a different section of the fence, causing further damage. The vehicle then left the scene.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone who may have seen this vehicle on Sunday night or who knows anything about the incident should get in touch with police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number RM21054579.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org