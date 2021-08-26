Man to face trial over the death of teenager

A MARRIED COUPLE have been sent forward for trial at the Crown Court in Belfast on charges relating to the death of a teenager in Enniskillen last year.

Joseph Joyce (31), previously of Enniskillen but now living at a bail address at Clon Elagh in Derry, is charged with murdering 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh at Coolcullen Meadows in the town on April 13 last year. He is also charged with wounding Gerard McDonagh with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, possessing two offensive weapons, namely a curved blade and a bottle of ammonia, on April 11, 2020.

His wife, Ellen Joyce (30) also faces charges in relation to the Easter weekend incident last year. She is charged with possessing an offensive weapon, a bottle of ammonia, and two counts of common assault on Caroline McDonagh on the same date.

The couple appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for a preliminary enquiry (PE) on the charges. Neither made any objection to the holding of the PE, and both chose not to call any witnesses or evidence for the purpose of the short committal hearing.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said, based on the papers, they were satisfied the couple had a case to answer.

District Judge Greg McCourt said, based on the papers, the charges being sent forward to the Crown Court were satisfactory.

Judge McCourt adjourned the case to Belfast Crown Court on a date yet to be decided.

Following Monday’s PE, defence solicitor for Joseph Joyce, Joe Hackett, initially applied for the defendant’s bail conditions to be varied, now that the case had been sent forward to the High Court.

Noting Joyce had kept to his strict bail conditions over the past year, Mr Hackett asked for these conditions to be relaxed. These bail conditions include a curfew, a requirement to report to his closest police station, and having a family member provide a cash surety of £5,000. Joyce, who is a bare knuckle boxer, is also prevented from taking part in “pugilism of any kind.”

Among the main changes Mr Hackett asked for was for a relaxation of the conditions to allow Joyce to visit his family, and his son’s grave, in Athlone for extended periods of time. Currently, Joyce is allowed to leave the North on the 13th day of each month to visit the grave.

Police opposed this application, citing concerns Joyce would be a flight risk, and may interfere with witnesses, pointing to YouTube videos the defendant had posted in the past which “calling other Travellers out” to fight. They said a court order had been taken out to remove the videos.

After much discussion, in which Joyce requested to be allowed to travel to Athlone for the first weekend of each month instead of one day, Mr Hackett withdrew the bail variation application and said he would be bringing it before the High Court instead, to allow police time to consider the application.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007