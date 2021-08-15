Curtain up for Fermanagh Musical Theatre with murder mystery musical.

IT’S LIGHTS, camera, action at last for the cast and crew of Fermanagh Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of ‘Curtains’ the murder mystery musical.

After what has been a challenging and unprecedented time for the arts industry, talented performers from across the county are ready to bounce back with a bigger and better show than ever before.

Audience members will experience the “brassy, bright, and promising” era year of 1959, when Boston’s Colonial Theatre becomes host to the opening night performance of a new musical.

When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast and crew are suspects.

Packed with glorious tunes and a witty, charming script filled with delightful characters, ‘Curtains’ is a hilarious journey for performers and the audience.

The much-anticipated performance will run from August 18 to August 21, at 8pm each evening at the Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen with an extra matinee performance on the Saturday at 3pm.

Speaking about their upcoming performance, the local theatre group told the Herald, “Fermanagh Musical Theatre are so excited to be providing the people of Fermanagh with the “first night at the

theatre” for a long time!

“We feel extremely privileged and very proud of our team for making this happen. Our cast features outstanding local talent, and this is just the perfect show to kick start the arts again.

Please join us for a fun, laughter filled, heart-warming night at the Ardhowen Theatre.”

They added, “We chose a show that would allow us the rights to both livestream and perform in front of an audience each night in case any last minute restrictions would happen.

“We felt it was too important for cast morale to put in all this hard work and get disappointed again.

“We have hired a videographer to record the show and this also works very well for anyone who is not able to come in person or not comfortable coming into a theatre yet to watch our amazing cast and see the hard work that has been done under these impossible times.”

While the Live Streaming booking link will be announced on the Fermanagh Musical Theatre Facebook and Instagram pages closer to the time, locals can book their tickets now by visiting the Ardhowen website or calling 028 6632 5440.

All tickets must be booked in advance, contact details of all attendees over 16 years of age must be submitted at the time of booking and masks should be worn at all times, unless exempt.