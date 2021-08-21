Garrity hopeful team can maintain Intermediate status

2021 has been a challenging season for Johnny Garrity and the Fermanagh ladies.

The Erne side suffered relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League after four straight defeats to Roscommon, Sligo, Down and Wicklow.

Putting the disappointment of relegation behind them, a depleted Fermanagh team, as a result of Covid, suffered a defeat to Clare, leaving them with a must-win game against Offaly if they are to secure their Intermediate Championship status this weekend.

Garrity is aware of what is at stake against ‘The Faithful County’ for both the players and himself.

‘I would be disappointed with the way [the season] has panned out results wise. We would aim higher than what we have managed to achieve so far but that wouldn’t be any reflection on the girls because by and large they have been fantastic.

‘A lot of our performances have been no more than a kick of the ball in it and we can’t concentrate on decisions outside of our group, refereeing decisions, or wee bits of luck here and there. I think we have been unlucky in these things.

‘They [Offaly] have got a strong contingent throughout their team of maybe five or six really top players. We are comfortable with the level of performances that we are putting in. We are going into it confident but we know that it is going to be a good challenge.’

The relegation semi-final is not only an important game for the players, but for the Erne manager as well. Garrity is in his final year of a three year term and the Fintona native admits that he has spent time pondering what might be next for him.

‘I’ve thought a lot about it.

‘In a few weeks time, I would probably be in a position to talk about it then but I suppose the way I am looking at it is that we are fully focused on the game.

“It would be very important that all focus is on that for the time being.’

