Fermanagh businesses forced to close as staff self-isolate

COVID cases continue to climb as businesses across the county have been forced to close or partially shut over the last week due to staff having to isolate.

Molly’s Bar Irvinestown, The Kissin’ Crust coffee shop Lisnaskea, FOLK Expresso & Boulangerie and The Firehouse bar and grill in Enniskillen are just some of the businesses which partially closed in recent days as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

Councillor Paul Blake, pictured right, who tested positive for Covid-19 following a holiday to Ibiza last month, has urged locals to “get vaccinated” to help keep local businesses opened safely.

“After my experience in Ibiza, what I would say to anybody is go and get your vaccine, I can’t stress that enough to anybody right now,” he told the Herald.

“Covid is around us and it is deadly. We need to take this seriously and make sure that we all get that important vaccine, which will coincide with keeping our businesses opened safely.

“Businesses have had a hard time, so many of them have been closed for the guts of 18 months. It’s a frightening thing and now there is that added pressure of struggling to recruit staff and the prospect of having to close for a number of days at a time to deep-clean.”

