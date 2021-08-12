Belleek man on bomb charges refused bail

A COUNTY Fermanagh man accused of making and planting a bomb under the car of a police officer in Belfast two years ago, has been refused bail.

Peter Granaghan from Blackrock Park in Belleek has been on remand in Maghaberry Prison awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a PSNI officer since his arrest in September 2019.

The 40-year-old electrician is also accused of making the bomb, which was placed under the car of a serving police officer at Shandon Golf Club in Belfast in June 2019, and of possessing explosives with the intent to endanger life.

The court heard Granaghan’s DNA was found on two wires on the bomb.

His defence said he wished to return home as a family situation had intensified and he wanted to be there to look after his children.

The judge in the bail hearing, Judge Donna McColgan, said she would refuse the bail application at this stage because she needed more up-to-date information from social services about Granaghan’s family situation. She also said she was “not closing the door” on the application.