Twelfth to return in Fermanagh with ‘mini’ parades

WHILE THE Twelfth is set to return this year following a break in 2020 due to pandemic, it will be a localised affair.

The Orange Order has confirmed, in keeping with current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no county or combined district Twelfth parades this year, moving the large county parade to a series of smaller events instead.

This year in County Fermanagh, there will be parades in Ballinamallard, Brookeborough, Enniskillen, Kesh, Magheraveely, Maguiresbridge and Monea.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0