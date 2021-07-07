+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Twelfth to return in Fermanagh with 'mini' parades
Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band make their way through Enniskillen Town Centre

Twelfth to return in Fermanagh with ‘mini’ parades

Posted: 1:45 pm July 7, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

WHILE THE Twelfth is set to return this year following a break in 2020 due to pandemic, it will be a localised affair. 

The Orange Order has confirmed, in keeping with current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no county or combined district Twelfth parades this year, moving the large county parade to a series of smaller events instead.

This year in County Fermanagh, there will be parades in Ballinamallard, Brookeborough, Enniskillen, Kesh, Magheraveely, Maguiresbridge and Monea.

