Beach bummer for unfortunate car owners

THE weather may have broken this week, but with Fermanagh families holidaying a lot closer to home this year locals are being reminded to take care not to lose their car to the tide at our neighbouring beaches.

Last week, as Ireland baked in glorious sunshine, the cross-border traffic was increased multifold as Fermanagh folk flocked to the sweet relief of the seaside. However, not everyone who took a trip to the beach was able to get home as easily.

As always at this time of year, a few brave souls parked their cars too close to the water’s edge, and ended up losing their expensive vehicles to the rising tide.

“This has been an ongoing issue across Donegal and Sligo over the last few days, and indeed the last few years,” said Kenneth McDonagh on the Donegal Weather Channel, who keeps abreast of all the local weather-related news.

