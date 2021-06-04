+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tests to determine local need for social housing
Tests to determine local need for social housing

Posted: 1:28 pm June 4, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE Rural Housing Authority, together with the Housing Executive, have launched a series of ‘social housing demand tests’ to determine exactly the level of need for this type of housing in Fermanagh.

It is feared many people here who may be in need of affordable housing are not coming forward to register that need which has led the two agencies to carry out their own study into the situation.

One of the areas they will be carrying out these tests in Kesh.

“If we find there is demand for for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build housing scheme in the area,” Sinead Collins, Housing Executive rural and regeneration manager said.

The demand test will remain open until June, 14. 

