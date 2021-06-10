+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Return to penalty notices for on-street parking
tickets

Return to penalty notices for on-street parking

Posted: 12:33 pm June 10, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

PARKING Enforcement teams, or ‘redcoats’ as they are more commonly known – are back patrolling the streets “at pre lockdown levels”.
From last Tuesday, June 1 ‘redcoats’ returned to full duty in line with the full reopening of retail and the easing of most lockdown restrictions.
With the return of the foot patrols also comes the full return of penalty charge notices for all on-street parking and car parks.
The Council has responsibility for, and take the revenue from, parking at all the county’s car parks. The DfI pick up the revenue from fines issued to people parking on streets.
For the period 2019/20 the Council took in £1,091,272.20 in car parking revenue.
The Herald reported in February that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council sustained losses estimated at the time to be in the region of £2.5m as a result of the pandemic. At least some of that money was lost through car parking as shoppers obeyed the stay at home message for over a year.
However, last month, the Herald also reported how almost 1,500 parking tickets were issued in Enniskillen over a ten-month period during the pandemic.
According to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) “parking enforcement was scaled back in line with road usage from the end of January.”

