Cross border effort to rescue injured walker on Cuilcagh

EMERGENCY services from both sides of the border helped rescue an injured walker on the Cuilcagh Mountain boardwalk last week.

The walker, who had been injured in a fall, was taken to hospital following the rescue operation on Sunday, June 13.

The North West Mountain Rescue Team (NWRT), the PSNI, the Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), the ambulance services from both north and south, and the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter were all involved in the successful operation.



“At 16.17 the team received a tasking from the PSNI to assist an injured walker on Cuilcagh Mountain, commonly known as the Stairway to Heaven,” said a spokesman from the NWRT, adding sixteen of its volunteers had taken part in the rescue.

“On arrival the casualty had been treated by members of the North Ireland Ambulance Service and National Ambulance Service [from the South], then helped into a stretcher by team members ready for quick extraction off the mountain by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118. Crews from NIFRS, were also on scene.”



The walker was then transferred to hospital, and the spokesman said the team was stood down less than an hour later at 5pm. The team sent their regards to the walker.

“After such a great team effort from all agencies on this incident, we all wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Speaking after the rescue, a spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 crew said such cross-border operations were not uncommon.



“Tasking the mountains today on the Cuilcagh Boardwalk area of Northern Ireland for a faller,” they said last Sunday. “A great team effort from a number of cross border agencies to assist the casualty.

“Irish Coast Guard helicopters regularly carry out taskings in Northern Ireland and transport patients to NI hospitals.”