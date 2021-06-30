Couple pass away within days of each other

THE PARISH of Killesher and the surrounding community have been shocked to learn of the deaths of a former neighbour, Bernadette Donohoe, and a few days later, of her beloved husband, Gaby.

Bernie was the daughter of Eddie and Mary-Kate Maguire from Killesher where she grew up in a wide family circle.

She was pre-deceased by her brother, Jim, sister Catherine, and daughter-in-law, Amanda who died tragically in 2011 whilst pregnant with her fourth child.

Bernadette Donohoe passed away peacefully following an illness at her home in Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk last Thursday, 24 June surrounded by family. She leaves behind her four children, Shane, Aisling, Laura and Niall, her son-in-law David and Aisling’s partner, Stefan, as well as seven grandchildren.

In a heartbreaking turn of events for Bernie’s grieving family, their father who has been ill for some time, became unwell on Sunday as they were preparing for their mother’s funeral. In order to tend to Gaby, who died later that day, Bernie’s funeral was cancelled and now funerals for the couple have been arranged to take place together today (Wednesday).

Due to the ongoing restrictions in place, Bernie and Gaby’s funerals will be private for family and close friends with numbers permitted to attend limited.

Their remains will have left the couple’s family home in Dundalk to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for a celebration of Bernadette’s and Gabriel’s lives.

