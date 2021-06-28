Contractors appointed to ‘The Wide Awake Way’

WORK is progressing on a plan to create a looped walk in Enniskillen, connecting various residential areas of the town.

Last week the Council announced it had appointed contractors to build ‘The Wide Awake Way’, part of the Enniskillen Paths Project, which will see approximately 5km of pathways built or improved in the Devenish area, connecting the Erne Health Centre and new Erne campus of the South West College with Donnelly’s Field and the Cornagrade Road, progressing down to join with the existing path along the Irvinestown Road and Racecourse Lough.

The work will include upgrading the existing pathways and installing trail heads and interpretative signage indicating points of historical interest along the way.

McCusker Contracts Ltd have been given the £298,500 contract for the work, which is being carried out in conjunction with the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership and the Devenish Partnership Forum, with funding from the National Lottery, Ulster Wildlife, and Sport NI.

A spokesman for the Devenish Partnership Forum said they were happy the partnership project was progressing.

“These paths connect our community to nature and the new signage will also connect us to our rich history and heritage,” they said.

“The paths will enhance the existing paths in the area which are so beneficial to health and wellbeing. We look forward to building upon this positive work in the further development of our local nature reserve which adjoins the route.”

Elmarie Swanepoel from the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership said the project had good tourism potential.

“The Wide Awake Way will provide an opportunity for the local community and visitors alike to enjoy the magnificent natural beauty of the waterways around Enniskillen, whilst exploring the history of the development of the town including important features like the Enniskillen workhouse, Tori gate and the Wide Awake Cargo boat,”said.

New Council chairman, Cllr Errol Thompson, said the Council was committed to working to improving the quality of life of everyone in the area and making it “a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”

“In these times, where exercise can be such a positive step for both mind and body, The Wide Awake Way is an example of the benefits such an approach can deliver for the people of the Devenish area and I very much look forward to the completion of what is a very significant project,” said Cllr Thompson.

