Potholes still causing deep concern on county’s roads

THERE have been 9,217 road defects repaired in the area in the past year according to new figures released from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

According to the new data, a total of 49 road re-surfacing schemes were carried out here too, in the 12-month period between April 1, 2020 and March, 31 this year.

Such details should be welcome news for Fermanagh road users but, with 1,339 road defects currently waiting on repair statistics and data won’t appease Fermanagh Herald readers who have reported the reality of driving here on our social media platforms.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0