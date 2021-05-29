+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Potholes still causing deep concern on county's roads
Potholes still causing deep concern on county’s roads

Posted: 9:37 am May 29, 2021

THERE have been 9,217 road defects repaired in the area in the past year according to new figures released from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).
According to the new data, a total of 49 road re-surfacing schemes were carried out here too, in the 12-month period between April 1, 2020 and March, 31 this year.
Such details should be welcome news for Fermanagh road users but, with 1,339 road defects currently waiting on repair statistics and data won’t appease Fermanagh Herald readers who have reported the reality of driving here on our social media platforms.

