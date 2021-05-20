Forces join forces to tackle cross-border rural crime

FERMANAGH police have been joining forces with their colleagues in the south to help crack down on rural crime in the local area.

Last week officers from Fermanagh joined their Garda colleagues for a joint operation focusing on rural crime and spanning the local border areas.

“We are determined to prevent cross border crime and disrupt the movements of organised crime gangs,” said a spokesman.

