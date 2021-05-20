+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineForces join forces to tackle cross-border rural crime
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Forces join forces to tackle cross-border rural crime

Posted: 9:17 am May 20, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH police have been joining forces with their colleagues in the south to help crack down on rural crime in the local area.
Last week officers from Fermanagh joined their Garda colleagues for a joint operation focusing on rural crime and spanning the local border areas.
“We are determined to prevent cross border crime and disrupt the movements of organised crime gangs,” said a spokesman.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:17 am May 20, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA