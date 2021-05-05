Care homes now Covid free as positive case numbers fall among vaccinated age groups

THERE is great news on the virus front this week – Fermanagh’s care homes are now officially Covid free!

With the vaccine roll out continuing at pace, there has barely been

one handful of positive cases among the over 80s in Fermanagh for over a month now, with case numbers also falling rapidly in the other older age groups, with people beginning to develop immunity two weeks after their second jab.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0