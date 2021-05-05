+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCare homes now Covid free as positive case numbers fall among vaccinated age groups
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Care homes now Covid free as positive case numbers fall among vaccinated age groups

Posted: 5:35 pm May 5, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE is great news on the virus front this week – Fermanagh’s care homes are now officially Covid free!
With the vaccine roll out continuing at pace, there has barely been
one handful of positive cases among the over 80s in Fermanagh for over a month now, with case numbers also falling rapidly in the other older age groups, with people beginning to develop immunity two weeks after their second jab.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:35 pm May 5, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA