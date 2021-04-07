Safety warning after heartbreaking tragedy

Young father who lost his life in jet ski accident on the Erne will be laid to rest tomorrow morning.

A STARK warning has been issued after tragedy struck on Lough Erne over Easter weekend in which a young father-of-one lost his life.

Emergency services recovered the body of Declan Ryan from the river close to the village of Bellanaleck on Saturday.

The heartbreaking tragedy is a sobering reminder for locals to always think twice and keep safety at the forefront of their minds as we enter the summer months ahead.

A spokesperson from the PSNI told the Herald that the body of Mr Ryan, who has been identified as a County Offaly native, was recovered from the River Erne, close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck.

In a statement the PSNI said, “Officers together with other emergency services attended the scene following a report at around 3:40pm of an incident involving a jet ski.”

