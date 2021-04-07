+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Safety warning after heartbreaking tragedy
Safety warning after heartbreaking tragedy

Posted: 5:23 pm April 7, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

Young father who lost his life in jet ski accident on the Erne will be laid to rest tomorrow morning. 

A STARK warning has been issued after tragedy struck on Lough Erne  over Easter weekend in which a young father-of-one lost his life.
Emergency services recovered the body of Declan Ryan from the river  close to the village of Bellanaleck on Saturday.
The heartbreaking tragedy is a sobering reminder for locals to always think twice and keep safety at the forefront of their minds as we enter the summer months ahead.
A spokesperson from the PSNI told the Herald that the body of Mr Ryan,  who has been identified  as a County Offaly native, was recovered from  the River Erne, close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck.
In a statement the PSNI said, “Officers together with other emergency services attended the scene following a report at around 3:40pm of an  incident involving a jet ski.”

