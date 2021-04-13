Playgroup given just 24 hours notice before closure

SHOCK: PARENTS and staff from the ‘Railway Kids’ programme in Newtownbutler have been left in total despair after funding was pulled with just 24 hours notice, forcing three employees to lose their jobs and 24 children to lose out on a vital service.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0