Mourners’ grief at death of young mother of three

THE outpouring of grief shown by Fermanagh people upon hearing of the sad and untimely passing of Sharon Swift at the weekend, is testament to the esteem in which the young mother-of-three was held.

Sharon or “Shaz” as she was known to all her friends, passed away peacefully at her home in Kinmore near Lisnaskea on Saturday past surrounded by family. She had lost her fight with illness.

Married to Leo, the couple had three children to whom Sharon was devoted, Luke, Euan and Lucia.

Sharon was the daughter of Peter and the late Breege (née McAvinue) Campbell of Brookeborough.

Requiem Mass was celebrated at St Mary’s Church Brookeborough on Monday when the priest there said “there has been a cloud hanging over the communities of Brookeborough and Lisnaskea since Sharon’s death.”

Acknowledging the “great shock” expressed by people when they learned of her passing “Sharon,” the priest said, “wanted to live her life in the fullness of life. She didn’t want to live her life in the shadow of death.

