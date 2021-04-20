+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Hundreds fined for Covid breaches in Fermanagh

Posted: 1:28 pm April 20, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

HUNDREDS of local people have been fined for Covid breaches to date, according to new police figures.

Three people have been given significant fines for breaches on the serious end of the scale while 361 people have been fined for minor breaches.

In Fermanagh, 23 businesses and 68 individuals in Fermanagh and Omagh have been issued with COV2 prohibition notices which are effectively a warning to stop breaching the regulations.

Posted: 1:28 pm April 20, 2021
