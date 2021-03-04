Sadness following passing of former headmaster

THERE HAS been an outpouring of sadness in the local community following news of the passing of former principal, Jim Kerr.

Mr Kerr, who worked at both the Model PS in Enniskillen and Ballinamallard PS during his long career as an educator, passed away at his home at Mullaghmeen Road on Monday this week, in his 86th year. He will be laid to rest this morning (Wednesday) following a service at St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen.

Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in online for the much-loved retired teacher, who has been described as “one of life’s great gentlemen” by those who knew him. Some spoke of getting to know Mr Kerr through his dedicated work at the cathedral, while others recalled fond memories learning under him as a teacher and headmaster.

Mr Kerr is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy, his children Andrew (Adele), Helen (Don), grandchild Alexandra, and brother Derek (Winifred).

He is predeceased by his brothers Rev Cecil (Myrtle) and Mervyn (Margaret).

With the family home and funeral private due to Covid restrictions, Mr Kerr’s funeral service will be streamed online, and those wishing to pay their respects can tune to either on www.enniskillencathedral.com/website or by logging into the cathedral’s YouTube page.

The Kerr family have asked for donations, in lieu of flowers, to Marie Curie Cancer Care and Cancer Focus NI. Cheques should be made payable to WT Morrison Funeral Directors.

