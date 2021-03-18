+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police vow to help tackle dangerous dogs
Police vow to help tackle dangerous dogs

Posted: 9:27 am March 18, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE have said they hope to be able to help the local Council deal with any dangerous dogs attacks in the area in future.
The Council had previously written to the PSNI asking the force to lobby for greater resources to help police undertake serious dog attack investigations, which are currently limited to being carried out by Council dog wardens.
The call by the Council was initially made in light of an attack on a Fermanagh woman who lost part of her finger in a dog attack in April, 2019.
The investigation was carried out by the Council, as per the legislation, and no prosecution was ever made in the case.
The Council has since made representations to the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and to the police.
In response to the Council’s correspondence, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “The Chief Constable is working with Department of Justice to explore an increase in resource numbers and whilst this was not part of the initial case, the neighbourhood police model we are seeking to deliver will enable the PSNI to meet any responsibilities it may have under legislation to support councils in addressing issues involving dangerous dogs.”

Posted: 9:27 am March 18, 2021
