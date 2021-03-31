Police security search after dissident alerts

POLICE in Fermanagh conducted a search at a property in Irvinestown yesterday as part of an ongoing operation into the activities of the Continuity IRA.

According to a PSNI statement, the Irvinestown search was conducted by the Terrorism Investigation Unit in conjunction with similar searches in north Lurgan and Castlederg “as part of an ongoing operation into the activities of the Continuity IRA”.

There have been four separate security operations carried out in Fermanagh this year. The Continuity IRA were behind all of them.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0