Police security search after dissident alerts
Police security search after dissident alerts

Posted: 12:48 pm March 31, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE in Fermanagh conducted a search at a property in Irvinestown yesterday as part of an ongoing operation into the activities of the Continuity IRA.
According to a PSNI statement, the Irvinestown search was conducted by the Terrorism Investigation Unit in conjunction with similar searches in north Lurgan and Castlederg “as part of an ongoing operation into the activities of the Continuity IRA”.
There have been four separate security operations carried out in Fermanagh this year. The Continuity IRA were behind all of them.

Posted: 12:48 pm March 31, 2021
