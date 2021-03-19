Plan could see dual carriage to Belfast and Sligo

WHILE focus remains on securing funding for the Enniskillen bypass, local councillors have now also put forward an ambitious plan that could potentially see a dual carriageway the whole way from Enniskillen to Belfast, and from Fermanagh to Sligo.

At the recent March meeting of the Council, Cllr Victor Warrington, supported by Cllr Alex Baird, put forward a motion calling for a major, potentially cross-border upgrade to the A4. In the same vein of the long awaited A5 and A6 major upgrades, the A4 plan by the UUP councillors could open up the whole of the north west of Ireland, providing a speedy route from Belfast to Fermanagh, then on to the west coast and Wile Atlantic Way.

The motion, which was passed with cross-party support, called on the Council to officially welcome the commitment made recently by Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to redressing the regional imbalance with regard roads investment, and to note the “importance of strategic and regional connectivity to” this part of the region.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0