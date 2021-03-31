Lynch to step down from Assembly role

FERMANAGH MLA Sean Lynch has announced his intention to not run in next year’s proposed Assembly elections, the Herald can confirm.

The long-standing MLA was first elected to the Assembly back in 2011.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Lynch said, “Since the last election in 2017 it was my intention not to run in 2022. It has been an interesting and, at times, very challenging time in the Assembly.

“But is has been a role that I’ve relished and always enjoyed. Whilst I am retiring from elected politics, I will continue to play a role in Sinn Féin to bring about reunification of our country.

“I’ll also continue to work locally particularly promoting the Irish language and ensuring that Bunscoil An Traonaigh is established on it’s new site.”

